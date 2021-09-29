BlackRock Inc. Has $646.12 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Freshpet worth $646,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 196.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $3,306,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -339.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $107.27 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.