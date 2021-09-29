BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,099,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,878,919 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $668,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Oil by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,090 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.