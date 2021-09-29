BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,634,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Helen of Troy worth $600,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.44.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

