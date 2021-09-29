BlackRock Inc. Sells 154,008 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.37% of Medpace worth $656,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medpace by 54.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 176.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $34,013,651. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $187.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

