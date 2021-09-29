BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,270,240 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,671,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of YETI worth $612,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in YETI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. UBS Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

