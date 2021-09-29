BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.95

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $15.25. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 26,758 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
