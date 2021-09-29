BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.95

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $15.25. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 26,758 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

