BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and last traded at GBX 2,140 ($27.96). Approximately 31,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 66,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,979.46.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

