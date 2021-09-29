Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 279 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

