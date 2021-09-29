Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,319 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Redfin were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Redfin by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Redfin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,333 shares of company stock worth $7,691,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.52 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

