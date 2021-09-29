Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $244.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

