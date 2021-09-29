Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.55% of BlackLine worth $35,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,395 shares of company stock valued at $25,041,840. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

