Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,090 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.32% of Smartsheet worth $29,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 60.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 25.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,845,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,450 shares of company stock valued at $24,172,936. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

