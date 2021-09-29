Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $262.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

