Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.