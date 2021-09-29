Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Blue Prism Group stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.
About Blue Prism Group
Featured Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.