Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BVH. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 1,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,306. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.76 million, a PE ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $6,015,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

