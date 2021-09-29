Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after buying an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

