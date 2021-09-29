BMO Capital Markets Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$13.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.50.

VET stock opened at C$11.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.26. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

