BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $110.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. 4,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

