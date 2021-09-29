BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.