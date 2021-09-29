BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 59,796 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

