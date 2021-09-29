BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NJR opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

