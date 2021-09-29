BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.44 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

