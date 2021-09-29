BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

