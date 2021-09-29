BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 37.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMKR stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

