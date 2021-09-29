BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,717,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

