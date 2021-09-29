BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,927 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 181.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

DOOR opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

