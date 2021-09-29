BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

