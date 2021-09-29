BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

