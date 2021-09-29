BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

