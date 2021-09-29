Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

