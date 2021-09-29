Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.