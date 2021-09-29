Bolivarcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $127,188.46 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,046,561 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

