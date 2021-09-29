Boston Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in H&R Block by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $6,856,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $5,935,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

