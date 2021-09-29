Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

