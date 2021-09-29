BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

