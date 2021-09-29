Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

