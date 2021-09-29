Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 311,958 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,353,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,341,000 after buying an additional 265,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

