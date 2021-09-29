Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 127,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,268 shares of company stock valued at $139,348 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 2,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,649. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

