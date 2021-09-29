Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 39,650 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,650 shares during the quarter. Sunoco makes up about 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sunoco by 655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.