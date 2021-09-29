Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $520.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

