Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,544 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

