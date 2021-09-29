Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

