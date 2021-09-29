Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

