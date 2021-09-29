Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

