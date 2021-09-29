British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after buying an additional 102,175 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

