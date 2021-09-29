British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of BTI opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
