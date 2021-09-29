Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.