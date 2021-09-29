Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.26. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.