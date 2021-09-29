Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 225,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RYAM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.30.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
