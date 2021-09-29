Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 225,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

