Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after acquiring an additional 669,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

