Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after acquiring an additional 669,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.