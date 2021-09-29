Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $3.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $15.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.69. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

